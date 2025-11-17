Enemy strike hits Izium’s energy infrastructure, 14-year-old girl injured

On the evening of 16 November, Russian occupiers hit energy infrastructure facilities in Izium, Kharkiv region, with four Shahed drones.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Municipal Military Administration.

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"As a result of the attack, there is no power supply throughout the community, except for the settlements of the Levkovskyi starosta district. Specialists are carrying out restoration work, but the exact time when power will be restored is currently unknown.

As of now, it is known that a 14-year-old girl has been affected. She is experiencing an acute stress reaction and has been provided with the necessary assistance," the statement says.

See more: Iskander-M missiles and 128 UAVs launched at Ukraine by Russia, air defence neutralises 91 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Power supply restoration

Later, the Izyum Municipal Military Administration reported that power supply in the community had begun to be gradually restored.

"Energy workers continue to work on further eliminating the emergency situation," the administration noted.

Read more: Occupiers struck playground and civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with UAV (updated)