Iskander-M missiles and 128 UAVs launched at Ukraine by Russia, air defence neutralises 91 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and UAVs of various types.

The Air Force reported this, as cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the attack

The occupiers launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Russia’s Rostov region, as well as 128 UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and from Chauda in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

About 80 of them were Shaheds.

See more: Four S-400 Triumph air defence missile launchers and two radar complexes in Novorossiysk were destroyed, - sources.SATELLITE

How air defence performed

Air defence systems shot down/neutralised 91 hostile UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera and other types over the north, south and east of the country.

There were 32 strike UAV impacts at 15 locations, as well as two ballistic missile impacts at two locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several hostile UAVs still in the country’s airspace.

Read more: 139 out of 176 drones destroyed, hits at 14 locations, - Air Force