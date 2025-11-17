Iskander-M missiles and 128 UAVs launched at Ukraine by Russia, air defence neutralises 91 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and UAVs of various types.
The Air Force reported this, as cited by Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
The occupiers launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Russia’s Rostov region, as well as 128 UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and from Chauda in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
About 80 of them were Shaheds.
How air defence performed
Air defence systems shot down/neutralised 91 hostile UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera and other types over the north, south and east of the country.
There were 32 strike UAV impacts at 15 locations, as well as two ballistic missile impacts at two locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several hostile UAVs still in the country’s airspace.
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