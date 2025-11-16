139 out of 176 drones destroyed, hits at 14 locations, - Air Force

On the night of November 16, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and 176 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. and 176 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (TOT AR Crimea), about 100 of which were "Shaheds."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did Ukrainian air defense forces manage to shoot down?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 139 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

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Consequences of the attack

According to the Air Force, 37 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in two locations. "The attack continues, with new groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" added the Air Force.

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What preceded it