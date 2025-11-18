Ruscists attacks energy facilities in four regions. Power outage schedules in effect – Energy Ministry

The enemy has struck energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts. Repair and restoration work is under way at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

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Power outage schedules

It is noted that today, from 00:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., most oblasts of Ukraine are subject to hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses.

Current schedules are published on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Updates on power supply are available on the pages of the oblenergo companies in each region.

Read more: Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in five regions – Ministry of Energy

"We urge consumers to use electricity responsibly throughout the day, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy added.

Background

As reported earlier, on 16 November, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities in five oblasts.

Watch more: "Because of corruption of Zelenskyy’s friends, we are sitting without electricity," - new investigation by Zhelezniak. VIDEO