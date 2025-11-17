Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in five regions – Ministry of Energy

The enemy has attacked energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa and Donetsk regions. Repair and restoration work is ongoing at the damaged energy facilities.

Censor.NET reports this, referring to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

Power outage schedules are in effect

Today, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are in effect from 00:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. in most regions of Ukraine.

Current schedules are published on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Check the pages of your regional power distribution company for updates on power supply.

Read more: Enemy damaged important energy facility in Chernihiv region: significant part of region is without electricity

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak hours of consumption in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy stressed.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces attacked Odesa region with drones, injuring one person and damaging port equipment and civilian vessels.

It was later reported that power outages in Odesa region were caused by a strike on a DTEK energy facility. The damage is significant and repairs will take time.

Read more: Enemy damaged important energy facility in Chernihiv region: significant part of region is without electricity