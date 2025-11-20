No Russian troops in Siversk, city remains under Defence Forces’ control – CMA

A total of 283 people currently remain in the city of Siversk in the Donetsk region, and there are no Russian troops in the city, it remains under the control of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

This was reported by Oleksii Vorobiov, head of the Siversk Сity Military Administration (CMA), Censor.NET writes, citing NV.

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Siversk remains under the Defence Forces’ control

Responding to media reports claiming that Russian troops had allegedly broken through Ukrainian Armed Forces lines and captured 20% of the city, Vorobiov said Siversk is under the control of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

"No, this information is not true. I see it myself, I move around myself. There are no enemy troops on our territory. Our guys are working, the Defence Forces are here," he said.

Read more: 513 civilians remain in Siversk, situation in city is very difficult – CMA

According to Vorobiov, Russian forces launch 30–40 strikes on the community every day, which complicates evacuation.

Evacuation from Siversk

"Yesterday, we were evacuating an 84-year-old woman and her son, and the vehicle came under fire. An FPV drone on fibre-optic control scored a direct hit on the armoured vehicle. Everyone survived and is in good health. But it’s very difficult — and with each day it gets harder and harder," the City Military Administration head said.

Read more: Enemy gains ground in Novospaske, Shcherbynivka and in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAPS

He added that 338 people currently remain in the Siversk community, including 283 who live directly in Siversk.