Explosion at Odesa TCR: one person reportedly killed

An explosion occurred at one of Odesa’s district Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR & SS).

The National Police Communications Department reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Details

"Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed and another was injured. Emergency services are working at the scene. The circumstances are being established.

More details to follow," the statement said.

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