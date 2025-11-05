Jolie’s bodyguard detained by TCR service members on way to Kherson – MP Honcharenko

Troops from a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) stopped the motorcade of American actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, who visited Kherson on 5 November. They attempted to mobilize her bodyguard.

Local channels reported this, and MP Oleksiy Honcharenko of European Solidarity confirmed it, Censor.NET said.

What is known about the situation

According to channels, the vehicle carrying Jolie’s bodyguard was stopped at a checkpoint in Mykolaiv region.

The man reportedly had issues with his documents. The bodyguard asked a National Guard officer to let him go, but, according to Telegram channels, the request was denied.

He explained he was escorting an "important person, a peacemaker," but was detained and taken to a TCR in Pivdennoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region.

See more: Angelina Jolie arrived in Kherson and visited medical facilities. PHOTO





Jolie arrives at the TCR

Local channels say Jolie’s bodyguard was kept at the recruitment center for a long time. Later, Angelina Jolie personally came to the TCR.

Footage posted on social media shows the actress entering the enlistment office.

What the Armed Forces say

At the same time, Ground Forces Command of Armed Forces of Ukraine told TSN the following:

"Everything is fine with Angelina Jolie; she did visit the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support. She drove in and asked to use the restroom. As for her bodyguard, he is a reserve officer. No one detained him by force. He was invited to visit the TCR and SS, his identity was verified, and he then left to attend to his own business. There were no issues. Everything was within the law," the command said.

Read more: Kyiv TCR assembly point at DVRZ has not been disbanded, it continues to operate at different location

Ukrainian serviceman Stanislav Buniatov commented on the incident involving the actress’s bodyguard, saying: "If this is true, I’m ashamed of us."

"Imagine the look on the TCR officers’ faces when Angelina Jolie showed up to ‘pick up’ her bodyguard," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

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