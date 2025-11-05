Kyiv TCR assembly point at DVRZ has not been disbanded, it continues to operate at different location

The distribution point of the Kyiv City Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support at the DVRZ will continue to operate, but at different locations for security reasons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to hromadske by Vitalii Sylenko, press officer of the Kyiv City TCR and SS.

What preceded it

As a reminder, yesterday MP Oleksandr Fedienko published a response from the head of the Kyiv TCR, whom he had contacted regarding this assembly point due to its inadequate and unsanitary conditions.

"Let me remind you: blogger and host Ramina Eskhakzai published photos from the distribution centre at the DVRZ, where mobilised personnel are being held in unsanitary conditions. As a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, I appealed to the Ministry of Defence to provide an explanation," he wrote.

Read more: 19,000 cases of evading mobilisation registered: far fewer convictions, - media

In a letter to the TCR official, he stated that the order on the operation of the TCR had been suspended.

The military personnel was dispersed

The TCR itself explained to the publication that, as a unit of the Ministry of Defence, the assembly point had not been disbanded, but only dispersed its personnel "in order to prevent targeted enemy strikes on military personnel and mobilised citizens".

"Due to more frequent enemy attacks on the TCR and assembly points, the command made a decision to prevent the enemy from striking such a concentration of people," Sylenko added.

Read more: Death of conscript at distribution point in Kyiv: police seized video camera recordings from TCR