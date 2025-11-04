Assembly point at DVRZ suspended operations after publication of scandalous photos showing unsanitary conditions, - MP Fediienko. DOCUMENT

Recently, photos were published on social media allegedly showing the distribution centre at the DVRZ in Kyiv, depicting inappropriate and unsanitary conditions. Oleksandr Fediienko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's Defence Committee, appealed to the Ministry of Defence for clarification of the situation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper".

According to the MP, he asked the Ministry of Defence to provide an official explanation of the situation.

At the same time, the ministry's response stated that by the order of the head of the Kyiv City Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support No. 158/OD dated 13 September 2025, the previous order No. 45 dated 24 March 2025 on the establishment of the Kyiv City Assembly Point was suspended from 15 September 2025 until a separate order.

This means that the work of the assembly point at the DVRZ has been temporarily suspended.

