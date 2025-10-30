Odesa TCR on conflict at "7th Kilometre": Crowd of civilians attacked military with batons and gas

The Odesa TCR and SS commented on the incident in Odesa, noting that it was a group attack on military personnel while they were performing their duties.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, 30 October, during mobilisation measures in the Odesa region, military personnel from one of the regional TCRs and SSs were subjected to a group attack. A crowd of civilians, using physical force, tear gas and batons, attacked servicemen from one of the TCR and SS. As a result of the attack, a service vehicle was damaged, and there were also casualties among the servicemen," the statement said.

The TCR considers this incident not simply as hooliganism or an act of protest, but as a direct attack and an attempt to forcibly obstruct legitimate mobilisation measures.

Investigative actions

Law enforcement officers are currently conducting urgent investigative actions to establish and identify all persons involved in the offence.

"The entire course of events was recorded on the body cameras of the TCR and SS servicemen. These materials have already been handed over to the investigation.

The actions of the attackers fall under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, for which the punishment is extremely severe," they concluded.

Conflict with the TCR in Odesa

On the morning of 30 October, a clash broke out between a group of men and TCR soldiers near the "Seventh Kilometre" market. The group overturned a TCR car and smashed it.

