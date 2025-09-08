Protest against TCR military in Vinnytsia: three more participants have been charged. PHOTO

Three participants in an action to obstruct the military of the Vinnytsia Regional Military TCR and SS near the city stadium in early August 2025 were served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on 1 August this year, servicemen of the city's recruitment centre brought to the collection point men who were wanted as persons evading military service or who did not have a temporary exemption from conscription.

Among the men were relatives of the suspects whom the women were trying to "take home".

The women organised a crowd of citizens to support them. At the same time, they were broadcasting the event live on various social media.

The prosecutor's office stated that due to such actions, the TCR military were unable to perform their duties in a timely manner in the "conditions of a special period".

The women are charged with incitement to obstruct and impede the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period and dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, if possible, their identification on the ground, committed under martial law.

Earlier, five people - participants of the action - were served suspicion notices under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 and Art. 341. Investigative actions in the criminal proceedings are ongoing.







What preceded it?

Late in the evening of 1 August, local residents gathered near the Lokomotiv stadium in Vinnytsia and reported the illegal detention of men allegedly detained by the TCR and SS soldiers. The police subsequently launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Law enforcers opened a criminal investigation into the attempted seizure of a state institution in Vinnytsia. 5 men aged 21 to 33 were detained.

On 4 August, the Vinnytsia City Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on five men who were detained during a conflict between citizens and the military of the TCR in Vinnytsia. They are suspected of attempting to seize the city's central stadium.