Former police officer Beletskyi, who had previously helped veteran, was taken to TCR in Uzhhorod. VIDEO

Former police officer Ivan Beletskyi was detained in Uzhhorod and taken to the TCR. Earlier, he said that he was fired because he had helped a war veteran when two servicemen of the Uzhhorod RTCR and SS tried to humiliate him.

This is reported reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

The former law enforcement officer's acquaintance Myroslava Kopynets witnessed the incident.

She told reporters that she accidentally saw Beletskyi on 33 Secheni Street. At that time, 8 people got out of the car - 6 in masks, two more without masks, wearing black T-shirts and black jeans. According to the woman, when she was taking pictures of what was happening with her phone, they tried to take it away and beat her on the arms.

In her opinion, Beletskyi was taken to the TCR, so she and his father were waiting for near the building, but they were not allowed in.

Ivan Beletskyi

Beletsky's wife, Iryna Patskan, confirmed that her husband had been taken to the TCR. He told her about it by phone. He has now undergone a MMC and has been declared fit, although, according to the woman, he had recently underwent surgery and had a joint removed.

The Zakarpattia police said they had not received any reports of kidnapping.

What the TCRs say

The Zakarpattia TCR and SS stated that Beletskyi was wanted and had not updated his credentials.

"During joint measures to notify citizens of mobilisation age, a wanted Ukrainian citizen was identified and it was established that he had recently been dismissed from the National Police of Ukraine for violation of official discipline and failed to fulfil the obligation under Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation' to update his personal data in a timely manner. In this regard, he was taken to one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centres, where he was found fit for military service without restrictions by a military medical commission and assigned to one of the teams for further service," they explained.

What we know about Ivan Beletskyi

Ivan Beletskyi is a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. On 22 August, he said that he was fired from the police because he had allegedly helped a war veteran when two soldiers of the Uzhhorod RTCR and SS tried to humiliate him.

Beletskyi says he passed the video of the incident to veteran Oleksandr Usenko to disprove the military's false version of events and to obtain a public apology from them.

He also added that he and the policewoman who had saved the video from the scene and passed it to him were subsequently subject to an internal investigation by the National Police Inspectorate.

