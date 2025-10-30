Men overturned and smashed TCR car in Odesa, - media. VIDEO+PHOTO

In the morning, near the "Seventh Kilometre" market in Odesa, a clash broke out between a group of men and the military of the TCR. People overturned and smashed a TCR's vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the scuffle began at the place where the military of the TCR usually stand guard. There were three vehicles at the scene. Two of them managed to quickly leave the area, but the crowd was able to overturn the third, a minibus.

After that, the military personnel of TCR were pulled out of the vehicle, however, there was no serious beating.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, checking documents and recording damage to the vehicle.

The publication notes that the incident will be investigated by the SSU.

Iryna Tkach, deputy director of the "7th Kilometre", said that the incident occurred at around 5:50 a.m.

According to her, a verbal conflict arose between a group of men (presumably movers) and the TCR military. About ten people who have no connection to "Prommarket" and work in warehouses on Bazova Street were involved in the clash. After the incident, the TCR minibus drove off in an unknown direction.

At around 6:40 a.m., the situation escalated when the TCR returned to the scene in three minibuses, after which the conflict turned into a fight. About fifty men were involved in the clash.

"Before the incident, representatives of the TCR detained one man, who was forcibly taken to a service minibus. This caused outrage among those present.

At around 7:00 a.m., two police crews arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident. According to the market spokesperson, no incidents occurred directly on the territory of the "7th kilometre". As of 7:50 a.m., there were up to five police crews at the checkpoint, and the crowd had dispersed," journalists reported.

