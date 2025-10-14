Ternopil TCR to involve combat units in mobilisation processes

Amid the scandal of people in camouflage and balaclavas blocking civilian cars, the Ternopil TCR and SS (Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support) said that from now on, mobilisation processes are carried out with the involvement of combat units, and "holding events to notify people liable for military service in restaurants and nightclubs is not against the law".

This is stated in the report of the TCR centre, Censor.NET reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out mobilisation activities taking into account new approaches and the involvement of combat units in the process of alerting citizens. Such groups are formed from servicemen who have combat experience and are respected by their colleagues and society. Their participation in these activities helps to increase confidence in the mobilisation process and ensures compliance with the law, as all notification activities are carried out in cooperation with the National Police and other law enforcement agencies," the TCR said.

The Centre stressed that "in a full-scale war, the defence of the state is not only a constitutional duty, but also a matter of honour and dignity" and added that "compliance with military registration is not a formality, but part of the common defence."

TCR also stated that the thesis that "only the poor are fighting" is false. The military enlistment office claims that Ukrainians from different walks of life are at the front: entrepreneurs, teachers, IT specialists, farmers, doctors. However, as noted, some citizens want to avoid mobilisation, but this not only violates the law, but is also "a manifestation of disrespect for those who are already on the front line, who give them the opportunity to prepare, become stronger and more confident".

"Today, mobilisation events are held not only in public places, but also where there are socially active young people of mobilisation age, businessmen and representatives of active communities (e.g. restaurants, nightclubs), which helps ensure equality of all before the law and refutes the myth of 'unequal mobilisation'. As a reminder: during martial law, there are no absolute exemptions from mobilisation, only legal grounds for postponement, reservation or exemption from military service are decisive, and compliance with military registration is not a formality, but a part of the common defence that directly affects the safety of every Ukrainian," added the Ternopil TCR.

What happened before?

The day before, local media in Ternopil reported that people wearing balaclavas and camouflage blocked a car with a 49-year-old footballer and his wife inside near the Ornava shopping centre.

According to local publications 0352 and 20 Minutes, the blocking of the car lasted for more than a day. The couple, who had two children waiting for them at home, asked for a summons. The car later left the scene.

The media reported that 49-year-old Serhii Zadorozhnyi, the head coach of the Borshchiv football club, was allegedly inside the car.

Also on 13 October, Ternopil media reported that the day before, the military of the TCR had come to the popular RIVER club in Ternopil, causing a stir among visitors.

