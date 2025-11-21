130 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on November 21, the total number of combat engagements stands at 130

Censor.NET reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Today, enemy artillery fire hit communities in Bila Bereza, Starykove, and Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 10 attacks today. The enemy launched 63 artillery strikes on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including one strike from a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, six combat engagements took place near Synelnykove and Vovchansk, and toward Kolodiazne. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane. One engagement is still underway.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery hit overnight. Concentration of occupiers in Donetsk region also struck – General Staff

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, and Novoselivka, and toward Novyi Myr, Shyikivka, Drobysheve, and Stavky. Five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the start of the day the enemy has attacked 11 times near Serebrianka, Dronivka, and Vyimka, and toward Siversk and Zvanivka. Four engagements are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched one unsuccessful attack near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attempts to wedge into our defenses near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka, and toward Predtechyne, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two more engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day Russian occupiers have made 41 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and Filiia, and toward Nove Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding off the pressure and have already repelled 30 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the start of the day our defenders have stopped 20 enemy assaults near Andriivka-Klevtsove, Yalta, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, and Pryvilne, and toward Oleksiivka.

Read more: Russian combat losses since start of war: about 1,160,380 troops (+960 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,499 artillery systems, 23,594 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor made three attempts to advance on our positions near Rivnopillia and toward Zatyshshia; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Shcherbaky and Stepove, and toward Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Prymorske. Two more engagements are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions so far.