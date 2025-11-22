Graham announces progress in advancing Russia sanctions bill

US Senator Lindsey Graham announced bipartisan support for a bill that would allow Trump to impose sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil and gas in order to push Putin toward peace talks.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Graham's post in X.

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"I am pleased to see that there appears to be progress in advancing the bill on sanctions against Russia in the House of Representatives, which has overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress," Graham wrote.

He added that the sanctions bill would allow President Trump to impose sanctions on countries that buy cheap Russian oil and gas.

"Pressure on buyers of Russian oil is a way to force Putin to the negotiating table. This will give Trump more leverage than he has ever had in this area," Graham wrote.

He stressed that this bill must be passed by Congress as quickly as possible in order to ensure a fair and just peace in Ukraine.

Read more: Sanctions curb Russian and Iranian oil supplies to China, according to Bloomberg

The Graham-Blumenthal Bill

Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have submitted a bill to the US Senate that would put additional pressure on Russia by imposing sanctions on countries that purchase its energy resources.

Key provisions of the draft law:

freezing assets and imposing a ban on transactions for senior Russian officials, military personnel, oligarchs, and other individuals who support the military;

It is proposed to impose a 500% tariff on imports into the US of goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products.

the imposition of sanctions against key banks such as the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank, and Gazprombank, while prohibiting US institutions from conducting transactions with Russia and restricting Russian organizations from listing securities on US stock exchanges;

The export of energy products from the US to Russia and investments in the Russian energy sector are prohibited, and secondary sanctions are imposed on foreign companies that support energy production in Russia, including the oil, gas, and uranium sectors.

Read more: US will not impose sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia to Hungary for year - Rubio