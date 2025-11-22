US peace plan should not be based on Ukraine’s surrender, - Nauseda

Any peace initiatives must take into account the position of Ukraine, not violate its sovereignty, and support the struggle for freedom.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by the 10th President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda.

"No peace initiative can be based on Ukraine's surrender. We fully support President Zelenskyy and Ukraine in their just struggle for freedom," the post says.

Nauseda emphasized that Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law "are not subject to discussion."

"We stand in solidarity with Ukraine – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Nauseda added.

Read more: We are working constructively with Europe and US to ensure that American plan to end war is agreed upon, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.