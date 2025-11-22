Orbán called on EU to support new peace plan and said that Hungary would block further aid to Ukraine, - Politico

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has long opposed support for Ukraine, sees the controversial new diplomatic peace plan as a reason to delay aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Рolitico.

In a letter sent on Saturday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Orbán called on the EU to sign the terms of a 28-point US proposal, which calls for Ukraine to cede territory and significantly reduce its army, while giving Washington a 50 percent share of the profits from the country's reconstruction.

In the letter, he noted that Hungary does not support the European Union providing any further financial assistance in any form and does not agree to such a decision being taken within the EU.

What preceded this?

According to the Office of the President, consultations with partners on the path to peace will take place. The delegation has been approved.

See more: We are working constructively with Europe and US to ensure that American plan to end war is agreed upon, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduce the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

reduce US military aid;

recognize Russian as an official language and support the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.