Zelenskyy: We are grateful for everything US and Trump are doing for security

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US leadership is important and thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts to end the war.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Conversation with Macron

Zelenskyy reported on his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. Our teams in Geneva are working with partners, and it is very important that there be practical results and that this bring Ukraine and all of Europe closer to reliable peace and security. We are coordinating our positions, and it is important that there is dialogue and that diplomacy is active. We hope that our partners will hear our arguments," said the head of state.

Read more: Current version of peace plan already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities, - Umierov

Expressed gratitude to the United States

Separately, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the US and Trump for their efforts to end the war.

"The leadership of the United States is important, we are grateful for everything that America and President Trump are doing for security, and we remain as constructive as possible. We are looking forward to new reports from our teams in Switzerland," the president added.