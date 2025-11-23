Talks between Ukraine and US in Geneva were "productive," - Axios

Ukraine and the US have reported progress in negotiations in Geneva on a peace plan. This was reported by Axios, citing a senior US official, according to Censor.NET.

According to the source, the American delegation, which included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, and Donald Trump's advisor Jared Kushner, held a series of meetings with Ukrainian representatives in Geneva.

Driscoll also had a separate meeting with the Ukrainian side the day before. The American official described the talks as "positive and constructive."

According to him, Sunday's consultations proved to be "productive and even decisive on some issues." Future negotiations will focus on agreeing on the details of a potential agreement.

The Ukrainian delegation had previously held meetings with representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France to discuss the peace plan.

After the first round of negotiations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the American proposals could be supplemented with positions that are "critically important" for Ukraine.

Read more: Current version of peace plan already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities, - Umierov

Gratitude from the United States

Separately, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the United States and President Donald Trump for their efforts to end the war.

"The leadership of the United States is important, we are grateful for everything that America and President Trump are doing for security, and we remain as constructive as possible. We are looking forward to new reports from our teams in Switzerland," the president added.

We would like to remind you that the day before, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine's leadership had "not expressed any gratitude" for American efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include: