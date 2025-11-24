Europe proposes 24-point alternative peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, The Telegraph reports

European countries have presented an alternative peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. The European leaders’ counterproposal consists of 24 points.

The European plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war has been published by The Telegraph newspaper, according to Censor.NET.

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Differences from the US plan

According to the document obtained by The Telegraph, Europe’s alternative plan for ending the war in Ukraine differs significantly from the United States’ 28-point proposal.

One of the key differences is that the European plan does not impose any limits on the size of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The European plan also does not bar Ukraine from joining NATO. The final decision would depend on "consensus within the alliance."

Full version of the plan

The Telegraph has published the full text of Europe’s peace plan:

After the war ends, measures will be put in place to ensure reliable peace and security. Russia and Ukraine commit to observing a ceasefire in the air, on land, and at sea. Both sides immediately begin talks on third-party monitoring of the truce. Ceasefire monitoring will be carried out by Ukraine’s allies led by the United States, largely remotely, using satellites, UAVs, and other technologies. A mechanism will be created for reporting ceasefire violations and discussing corrective measures. Russia will return all abducted Ukrainian children, with the process overseen by international partners. The parties exchange all prisoners of war (an "all-for-all" basis). Russia releases all detained civilians. Territorial negotiations will proceed based on the current line of contact. Once the ceasefire is stabilized, the sides take steps to ease the humanitarian situation, including enabling family members to cross the frontline. Ukraine’s sovereignty is respected and reaffirmed. Ukraine is not forced into neutrality. Ukraine receives legally binding security guarantees, including from the United States, modeled on NATO’s Article 5. No restrictions are imposed on Ukraine’s Armed Forces or defense industry. A group of European countries and other interested states act as security guarantors for Kyiv, and Ukraine has the right to station allied forces on its territory. Ukraine's accession to NATO is possible with the consent of all members of the alliance. Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union Ukraine is ready to remain a non-nuclear state and adhere to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Territorial issues are discussed with Russia and resolved after a full ceasefire is in place. After territorial issues are agreed, Russia and Ukraine commit not to alter them by force. Ukraine restores control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with U.S. involvement and over the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant; a handover mechanism will be established. Ukraine gains unhindered passage along the Dnipro River and control over the Kinburn Spit. Ukraine and its partners pursue unrestricted economic cooperation. Ukraine will be fully rebuilt and receive financial compensation, including through Russian assets that will remain frozen until damages are repaid. Sanctions on Russia may be gradually eased once stable peace is achieved and automatically reimposed if the peace agreement is violated. Separate talks on Europe’s security architecture will begin with the participation of all OSCE states.

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