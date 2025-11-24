Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv: four killed, 13 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Since the evening of 23 November, Russia has carried out multiple drone strikes on Kharkiv. Four residents were killed and 13 wounded. Private homes and apartment buildings were damaged, and fires broke out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The attack began around 9:30 p.m. UAV strikes were recorded in three districts of the city — Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Saltivskyi. Private houses, several apartment buildings, a garden community and a civilian facility were damaged. Fires broke out in some locations.

Among the victims were two children aged 11 and 12. Medical personnel provided them with assistance on the spot.

Rescue and emergency services continue handling the aftermath of the attack.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive drone attack on Kharkiv: 32 people were injured, cars and civilian infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of numerous strikes

















