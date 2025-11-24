Russia strikes Kharkiv: at least four killed, children among wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of 23 November, Russia launched a large-scale attack with strike UAVs on Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, explosions rocked the city after 10:00 p.m., with a total of 16 impacts reported.

First reports of the consequences

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that Russian drones hit at least six locations. According to him, at least four people were killed and at least 13 others were wounded in the strikes.

Terekhov urged residents not to ignore air-raid sirens and to remain in shelters until the alert is lifted.

Data from the military and the Regional Military Administration

At 10:44 p.m., the Air Force reported the movement of strike drones towards Kharkiv from the north.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration chief Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that the city was attacked by Geran-2-type drones. The strikes hit private homes, some of which were destroyed.

Among the victims were two children: a 12-year-old boy who was injured by glass and an 11-year-old girl who suffered severe stress.

State Emergency Service units, medics and police are working at the scene. Rescuers are inspecting the damaged buildings.

"We are going door-to-door because the destruction is significant. The priority is to make sure no people remain under the rubble," Syniehubov said.

Read more: Occupiers struck playground and civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with UAV (updated)

As a result of the strike by enemy UAVs, three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility caught fire. The State Emergency Service released new photos from Kharkiv.

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Earlier, we wrote:

In Kharkiv region, enemy shelled 7 settlements: four people are known to have been wounded.

Enemy attacked Kharkiv with five KABs: eight people injured

Day in the Kharkiv region: 1 dead, 9 wounded, cars and houses destroyed.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive drone attack on Kharkiv: 32 people were injured, cars and civilian infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS