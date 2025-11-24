Shooting on Lviv school grounds: conflict between parents leaves man wounded – police. VIDEO

Police in Lviv region are working at the scene of a shooting on school grounds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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The incident started with an argument

Preliminary information indicates that two parents of students got into an argument inside one of the schools, which later escalated into a fight outside. During the conflict, one of the men fired a traumatic weapon at the other. The victim was hospitalized.

"The incident happened this morning in the Sykhiv district of the city. During a fight between two men who are parents of students, one of them fired a traumatic weapon at the other," police said.

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An Educational Security Service inspector intervened immediately, took the weapon away and called an ambulance.

As a result, both men sought medical assistance.

Criminal proceedings

Police investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All circumstances of the incident are being established as part of the pre-trial investigation.