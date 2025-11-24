Ruscists strike Zaporizhzhia region: one killed, several wounded
Since the morning of 24 November, Russian forces have been shelling Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET notes.
Strike on Veselianka
"The enemy again targeted civilians in Zaporizhzhia district. In the village of Veselianka, Russians hit a minibus with an FPV drone. Sadly, the driver was killed on the spot," he said.
Strike on Bilenke
In addition, two 24-year-old men were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia district.
"The enemy continues to terrorize civilians. An FPV drone struck the banks of the Dnipro where people were present. Two men were injured. Both are receiving medical care," Fedorov added.
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