Ruscists strike Zaporizhzhia region: one killed, several wounded

Since the morning of 24 November, Russian forces have been shelling Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Veselianka

"The enemy again targeted civilians in Zaporizhzhia district. In the village of Veselianka, Russians hit a minibus with an FPV drone. Sadly, the driver was killed on the spot," he said.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing

Strike on Bilenke

In addition, two 24-year-old men were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia district.

"The enemy continues to terrorize civilians. An FPV drone struck the banks of the Dnipro where people were present. Two men were injured. Both are receiving medical care," Fedorov added.

See more: Russia attacks Ukraine with 162 UAVs: air defense neutralizes 125 targets. INFOGRAPHICS