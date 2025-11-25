First 100,000 FPV drones delivered to troops via DOT-Chain Defence – Defence Ministry

The first 100,000 FPV drones have been delivered to Ukrainian troops via the DOT-Chain Defence system, with almost a third of them using fibre-optic guidance. The Defence Ministry stresses that this new technological approach has helped cut through bureaucracy and supply the front with drones quickly, accurately and efficiently.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a post by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Almost a third of the drones are fibre-optic guided

"The military have received the first 100,000 FPV drones via DOT-Chain Defence. Almost a third are fibre-optic guided," Shmyhal wrote.

This is a clear example of how technology and the Defence Ministry’s innovative approach are cutting through bureaucracy and strengthening our Defence Forces.

Read more: Azov and Khartiia to order strike systems through DOT-Chain Defence marketplace

Red tape removed: drones are delivered in an average of 7 days

Units themselves choose what they need from more than 180 FPV drone models made by 40 manufacturers. This ensures the most accurate possible match to frontline needs.

Bureaucracy has been taken out of the process. The average delivery time for FPV drones is just seven days. The Defence Ministry’s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) handles payments, contracts and logistics.

"Drones are the eyes and weapons of our army. We are working 24/7 to increase their numbers and ensure they reach our soldiers as quickly and efficiently as possible," the statement reads.

Read more: 70% of UAV procurement in 2026 to go through DOT-Chain Defence – Defense Ministry