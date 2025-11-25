Non-residential building destroyed in Russian attack on Sviatoshynskyi district: 4 killed, at least three injured
A non-residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district was destroyed in a Russian attack.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET notes.
People may be trapped under the rubble
"According to preliminary information, people may be trapped under the rubble," Klytschko said.
Casualties reported
According to Kyiv City Military Administration chief Tymur Tkachenko, there are, preliminarily, four people killed and at least three injured at the site in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
"Russian forces are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Cynical terror," he stressed.
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