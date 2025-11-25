Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: heating restricted in several districts
As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, heating services have been temporarily restricted.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).
Where has the heat supply been restricted?
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, heat supply is currently restricted for consumers in the Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts and some buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts.
Municipal services are handling the aftermath of the attack and will restore heating to homes as soon as possible.
Background
As reported by Censor.NET, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv. Currently, six people have been killed and 12 injured as a result of the enemy attack.
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