Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region – DTEK

On orders from Ukrenergo, emergency power cuts have now been introduced in Kyiv following the Russian attack on the capital.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK Kyivoblenergo.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Power outage schedules suspended

"On orders from Ukrenergo, emergency power cuts have been introduced. Outage schedules are not in effect. Please use electricity responsibly if you currently have supply, to help stabilise the system," the statement said.

"Left-bank Kyiv: emergency outages have been applied on Ukrenergo’s orders," DTEK added on Telegram.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: six killed, 12 injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

According to DTEK Kyiv Regional Networks, stabilisation outages have also been introduced in Kyiv oblast.

Police are looking into reports that access to a shelter was restricted in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the communications department of the Kyiv police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

People denied access to library shelter

While monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a post claiming that in one of the libraries in the Podilskyi district, a woman allegedly refused to let residents into part of the shelter.

"Patrol officers immediately responded to the report and arrived at the scene. Police identified all those involved in the incident. The conflict between the citizens was resolved," the statement said.

Police said that a review is ongoing. Officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and giving a legal assessment of the actions of those involved.

Background

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kyiv. So far, six people have been killed and 12 injured in the strike.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: heating restricted in several districts