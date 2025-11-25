Russian oil imports to India will fall to minimum in December due to US sanctions, - Reuters

In December, Russian oil imports to India will reach their lowest level in three years.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

The reason is that Indian oil refineries are switching to alternative sources of supply to avoid violating US sanctions.

Buyers of Russian oil had to stop working with Rosneft and Lukoil by November 21 because of sanctions. Banking controls forced state-owned refineries to be "extremely cautious," sources add. India is expected to receive 600,000-650,000 barrels of Russian oil per day in December, while in November, deliveries reached 1.87 million barrels per day.

Most Indian refineries, including Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, have stopped buying Russian oil. State-owned companies Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp have limited purchases to entities not subject to sanctions.

Nayara Energy, partly owned by Rosneft, continues to refine exclusively Russian oil, while Reliance Industries Ltd processes "pre-ordered" shipments and plans to refine any arrivals after November 20 at its plant for the domestic market.

As a result, the share of US oil in India's imports reached its highest level since June 2024 in October, as refineries took advantage of the arbitrage opportunity.

Read more: Sanctions curb Russian and Iranian oil supplies to China, according to Bloomberg

What preceded it?