Enemy attacked energy infrastructure of two regions. Emergency and stabilisation blackouts being implemented, - Ministry of Energy

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Emergency repair work is ongoing, and energy workers are working around the clock to restore power as soon as possible.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Emergency and hourly power cuts are in effect

As noted, emergency power cuts have been implemented to stabilise the situation in the energy system in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions. Today, hourly power cuts and power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 00:00 to 23:59.

Read more: Enemy attacks energy infrastructure in four regions. Situation is most difficult in Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Ministry

Current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators. For information on changes in energy supply, please visit the website of your regional energy company.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to reduce the load on the system," added the Ministry of Energy.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and five regions. There are power outages, and emergency blackouts have been introduced.

Read more: Enemy attacks energy infrastructure in Kyiv and five regions, power cuts and emergency power outages introduced – Energy Ministry