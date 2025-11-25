Enemy attacks energy infrastructure in Kyiv and five regions, power cuts and emergency power outages introduced – Energy Ministry

Overnight on 24–25 November, the enemy struck energy infrastructure facilities in the city of Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Power cuts reported

According to the report, by morning more than 40,000 customers in Kyiv region, 20,000 in Odesa region, 13,000 in Chernihiv region, over 21,000 in Dnipropetrovsk region and more than 8,000 in Kharkiv region were left without power. In all affected regions, work is under way to clear up the aftermath of the large-scale missile and drone strike on the energy infrastructure.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region – DTEK

Emergency power cuts

"To stabilise the situation in the power system, emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv, as well as in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions. Scheduled hourly outage timetables are in effect across all regions of Ukraine today. In most regions, capacity limits for industrial customers and businesses also remain in place," the ministry said.

Current outage schedules are published on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Updates on power supply are available on the pages of the regional energy companies in each region.

Read more: Enemy attacks energy infrastructure in four regions. Situation is most difficult in Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Ministry

"We call on customers to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy stressed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that the enemy had attacked Ukraine's energy facilities.

Read more: Power outage schedules expected to be reduced in coming days, Svyrydenko says

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