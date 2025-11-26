After inspection by QDCP, 74 prosecutors with disability status dismissed, and another 66 removed from their posts, - Kravchenko

In Ukraine, 74 prosecutors with disability status were dismissed from the prosecutor's office following a comprehensive review by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors. Another 66 employees were dismissed from administrative positions.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, for many years the topic of "fake disabilities" among prosecutors was taboo, but immediately after his appointment, all such employees were sent for review to the QDCP. Currently, 290 disciplinary proceedings are also being considered.

Kravchenko stressed that the commission is carefully examining each case, as there are people with real illnesses working in the prosecutor's office who legally use the relevant status. At the same time, he stressed that in the case of fictitious disabilities, the matter will not be limited to dismissals: "There was a crime, there will be a verdict".

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The Prosecutor General said that a few cases have already been sent to court, including those involving the deputy head of the Uman Prosecutor's Office and the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Region Prosecutor's Office.

The case of a prosecutor who, after his dismissal in 2019, illegally issued a Group II disability certificate and had been receiving a pension for five years will also be sent to court. In September, he and officials of the MSEC were served with notices of suspicion.

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