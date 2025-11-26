General Chereshnia Bullet interceptor drone already destroying Shahed drones. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian defence-tech company General Chereshnia has delivered hundreds of interceptor drones to Defence Forces units to destroy enemy Shahed-type attack UAVs.

This is the largest free-of-charge batch of interceptors supplied by the manufacturer to date to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences, company representatives told Drone Industry.

The systems delivered include the new General Chereshnia Bullet model, designed specifically for the rapid interception and destruction of Shahed drones. The company confirms that the first Shahed drones have already been taken out by the Bullet drone in combat, with the engagements captured on video. The successful missions were carried out by one of the units that was among the first to receive a batch of UAVs.

To date, General Chereshnia’s Bullet and AIR interceptor systems have shot down dozens of Shahed-type drones.

General Chereshnia notes that large-scale use of interceptor drones makes it possible to build a much cheaper and more flexible layer of defence against enemy attack UAVs, eases part of the burden on air defence systems and allows Ukraine to rapidly scale up its defensive capabilities.

The company continues to ramp up production and deliver new batches of interceptors to the front, working in constant contact with combat units to fine-tune the systems for real-world combat scenarios.

As reported earlier, the team of engineers and developers at General Chereshnia, working closely with defence units, completed development and launched serial production of the General Chereshnia Bullet interceptor drone in late October.