Ukraine’s surrender will encourage Putin and his ilk, - Pistorius

During budget debates in the Bundestag, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius outlined three fundamental positions from which negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine could be conducted.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to Pistorius:

Ukraine cannot be forced to make unilateral territorial concessions.

Ukraine must continue to be capable of defending itself, namely by having strong armed forces and reliable, effective security guarantees, particularly from the US.

Nothing concerning the future of European states, NATO, or the European Union can be discussed or decided behind the backs of partners and allies.

Read more: Peace talks in Ukraine are "moving in positive direction," - Starmer

"There can be no peace-surrender. Such peace would not only be a betrayal of Ukrainians. It would also mean strengthening... Putin's ambitions and encouraging other autocrats to follow his example," Pistorius said.

The minister noted that it is right and necessary to make efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine again and again, even if such attempts have been unsuccessful in the past. But such efforts must be serious and ultimately lead to a secure Europe, and above all, they must lead to a lasting, reliable, and just peace, the defense minister added.