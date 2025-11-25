Peace talks in Ukraine are "moving in positive direction," - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer considers the latest negotiations on achieving peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war to be positive.

He said this at a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," according to Censor.NET, citing PA Media.

Progress in negotiations

Starmer said that during negotiations on the American "peace" proposals, "progress has been made, and I welcome some of the achievements that have now become known."

He added that Ukraine had "proposed some constructive changes" to the US draft, which were supported by European national security advisers.

"I really believe that we are moving in a positive direction, and today's signs indicate that most of the text, as Volodymyr (Zelenskyy - ed.) points out, can be accepted," said the British Prime Minister.

Read more: Europe will work with the US peace plan. There will be no alternative, - Starmer

Safety guarantees

According to him, it is necessary to continue working on preparing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Ukraine's multinational forces will be a vital part of this. Our military planners, who have been working very hard over the past few months, will continue to work on the readiness of these forces. And I urge my colleagues speaking today to confirm their national commitments, because we need to ensure that we have the most reliable plans in place," Starmer urged.

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