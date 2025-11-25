Peace talks in Ukraine are "moving in positive direction," - Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer considers the latest negotiations on achieving peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war to be positive.
He said this at a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," according to Censor.NET, citing PA Media.
Progress in negotiations
Starmer said that during negotiations on the American "peace" proposals, "progress has been made, and I welcome some of the achievements that have now become known."
He added that Ukraine had "proposed some constructive changes" to the US draft, which were supported by European national security advisers.
"I really believe that we are moving in a positive direction, and today's signs indicate that most of the text, as Volodymyr (Zelenskyy - ed.) points out, can be accepted," said the British Prime Minister.
Safety guarantees
According to him, it is necessary to continue working on preparing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.
"Ukraine's multinational forces will be a vital part of this. Our military planners, who have been working very hard over the past few months, will continue to work on the readiness of these forces. And I urge my colleagues speaking today to confirm their national commitments, because we need to ensure that we have the most reliable plans in place," Starmer urged.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations began in Geneva between the Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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