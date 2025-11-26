Occupiers hit car in Kherson with drone, killing woman and 6-year-old child
On the evening of Wednesday, 26 November, in Kherson, Russian occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a car. As a result of the attack, a woman and a 6-year-old child were killed.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Woman and child killed
"In Kherson’s Korabelnyi district, Russian terrorists killed a woman and a child. At around 7:40 p.m., the occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a car, killing a 34-year-old Kherson woman and a 6-year-old child at the scene," the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said.
Man wounded
A 50-year-old man was also wounded in the attack. He was taken to hospital with a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the head, neck, back and arm.
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