US will only give security guarantees to Ukraine after agreement is signed, - Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed European allies that this requirement was key to the proposals Washington had been communicating to Kyiv over the past week.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reported this with reference to a European diplomat and interlocutor familiar with the discussions.

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"President Donald Trump plans to hold talks on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine later...," Rubio said during a telephone conversation with European officials on Tuesday.

However, guarantees are only possible after the agreement is signed.

The Ukrainian leadership sees Western security guarantees as the foundation of any viable agreement with Russia. NATO members are trying to figure out how to support the war-torn country in terms of military aid and intelligence.

Trump said he would not invite Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House until an agreement is signed.

Read more: Russia welcomes US peace efforts but refuses to make concessions on war in Ukraine, - Russian Foreign Ministry

Security guarantees will be provided

The publication writes that Rubio mentioned security guarantees for Ukraine during talks in Geneva last weekend, but did not go into details and did not repeat this proposal during a telephone conversation with the British and French.

"The Trump administration has repeatedly affirmed, publicly and privately, that any deal must provide full security guarantees and deterrence for Ukraine.

The President's national security team continues to work with both sides to end this conflict and ensure a lasting, sustainable peace," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly.

Read more: Kallas: Russia has no obligations in draft "peace plan" for Ukraine