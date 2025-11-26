Kallas: Russia has no obligations in draft "peace plan" for Ukraine
The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said that the first draft of the "peace plan" for Ukraine published in the media does not contain any concessions or commitments on the part of Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "UP".
"In the draft we saw—and it is, of course, not final—we did not see any concessions or commitments on the part of Russia. I think that in the long term, we need to see what exactly Russia is obliged to do," Kallas said.
She added that Moscow could start by complying with international agreements in which it has already committed not to use force: "There are at least 20 such international agreements in which they agreed not to attack anyone. We could start with that. It is important to keep the focus on who is committing the aggression."
Kallas also noted that the draft "peace plan" contained points that were beneficial to Russia: "So, of course, if they are beneficial to Russia, then it is clear that they also come from that side."
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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