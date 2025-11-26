Russia welcomes US peace efforts but refuses to make concessions on war in Ukraine, - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that it welcomes American efforts to find a peaceful settlement to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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At the same time, the ministry stressed that Moscow would not make any concessions in this regard.

"There can be no question of any concessions or surrender of our approach to the key issues facing us, including in the context of the SMO," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Read more: Budrys on US "peace plan": "There is no need to pressure Ukraine. Russia is one that must be pressured"

Peace plan

On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Russia and US did not discuss "peace plan" in UAE, – Putin’s aide Ushakov