Budrys on US "peace plan": "There is no need to pressure Ukraine. Russia is one that must be pressured"

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has called on the United States to harden its stance on Russia amid the Trump administration's push for a plan to end the war against Ukraine.

This was announced by LRT, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Budrys emphasised that the diplomatic steps taken in recent days once again demonstrate the need to clearly define the consequences if Russia fails to meet the agreed deadlines. "We can set deadlines, but it is very important to stick to them and to spell out what happens if they are not met," he said.

According to him, if Moscow ignores this, sanctions or other measures of influence should be applied. "There is no need to pressure Ukraine here; Russia is the one that must be pressured," the minister stressed.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also expressed hope that the US would harden its stance towards the Kremlin as the plan moved forward, and noted the strength and flexibility of the Ukrainian negotiating team. "I would very much like to see that from Russia’s side," Budrys added.

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Read more: US used Russian document for its "peace plan" for Ukraine, - Reuters