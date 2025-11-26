US used Russian document for its "peace plan" for Ukraine, - Reuters
The US peace plan for Ukraine, consisting of 28 points, was prepared on the basis of a document created by Russia.
This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, this is the first confirmation that it was Russian proposals that formed the basis of the plan rejected by Kyiv.
According to the agency, Moscow handed over the document to senior US officials in October, after US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington. The "non-paper" contained demands that are typical of Russia’s position, including territorial concessions that Ukraine has repeatedly rejected in the past.
The US State Department and the Ukrainian and Russian embassies in Washington declined to comment on the Reuters report. The White House also did not provide a direct response, but referred to Trump's statements about "optimism" in promoting the peace plan.
It is currently unclear why the US administration decided to use the Russian document as the basis for its own work. According to sources, some US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, believed that Ukraine would immediately reject the Kremlin's demands.
After receiving the document, Rubio held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they discussed the content of the "non-paper" materials. This week in Geneva, he also noted that he had received "numerous written non-papers and things of this nature," without specifying any details.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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