US used Russian document for its "peace plan" for Ukraine, - Reuters

The US peace plan for Ukraine, consisting of 28 points, was prepared on the basis of a document created by Russia.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, this is the first confirmation that it was Russian proposals that formed the basis of the plan rejected by Kyiv.

According to the agency, Moscow handed over the document to senior US officials in October, after US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington. The "non-paper" contained demands that are typical of Russia’s position, including territorial concessions that Ukraine has repeatedly rejected in the past.

The US State Department and the Ukrainian and Russian embassies in Washington declined to comment on the Reuters report. The White House also did not provide a direct response, but referred to Trump's statements about "optimism" in promoting the peace plan.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine’s territorial concessions: Front is moving in one direction, that’s land might be gotten by Russia anyway

It is currently unclear why the US administration decided to use the Russian document as the basis for its own work. According to sources, some US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, believed that Ukraine would immediately reject the Kremlin's demands.

After receiving the document, Rubio held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they discussed the content of the "non-paper" materials. This week in Geneva, he also noted that he had received "numerous written non-papers and things of this nature," without specifying any details.

Read more: Trump reacted to Witkoff’s leaked conversation: He’s got to ’sell’ Ukraine to Russia. That’s what dealmaker does

What preceded this?

Read more: Media reports about Driscoll’s statement regarding Ukraine’s "imminent defeat" are fake news, - Rubio