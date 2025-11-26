Putin must realize that he has no chance of winning war against Ukraine, - Merz
During his speech in the Bundestag, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted the need to end the war in Ukraine, but not on terms of capitulation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.
Peace without capitulation
The Chancellor noted that maintaining peace in Europe is one of his government's key principles. Therefore, it is important to end the war in Ukraine, but not on terms that would amount to "capitulation".
The unity of Europe and the United States
He also stressed the need to maintain unity between European countries and the United States.
"Without the consent of Ukraine and without the consent of the Europeans, there will be no basis for a genuine, lasting peace in Ukraine," he added.
At the same time Merz welcomed US leader's attempts, Donald Trump, to end the war. But he noted that "European affairs can only be decided in agreement with Europe," as Europe is "not a pawn, but a sovereign actor, with its own interests and values."
Support for Ukraine
Merz reiterates that Russia could end the war within minutes if it truly wanted it.
He declared Germany would continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as possible," and he would support the idea of using the frozen Russian assets "available for this purpose."
"Putin must realize that he has no chance of winning this war at the expense of the European order of freedom and peace," he added.
Merz also noted that Germany would increase its support for Ukraine next year to a total of €11.5 billion.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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