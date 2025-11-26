Putin must realize that he has no chance of winning war against Ukraine, - Merz

During his speech in the Bundestag, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted the need to end the war in Ukraine, but not on terms of capitulation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

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Peace without capitulation

The Chancellor noted that maintaining peace in Europe is one of his government's key principles. Therefore, it is important to end the war in Ukraine, but not on terms that would amount to "capitulation".

The unity of Europe and the United States

He also stressed the need to maintain unity between European countries and the United States.

"Without the consent of Ukraine and without the consent of the Europeans, there will be no basis for a genuine, lasting peace in Ukraine," he added.

At the same time Merz welcomed US leader's attempts, Donald Trump, to end the war. But he noted that "European affairs can only be decided in agreement with Europe," as Europe is "not a pawn, but a sovereign actor, with its own interests and values."

Support for Ukraine

Merz reiterates that Russia could end the war within minutes if it truly wanted it.

He declared Germany would continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as possible," and he would support the idea of using the frozen Russian assets "available for this purpose."

"Putin must realize that he has no chance of winning this war at the expense of the European order of freedom and peace," he added.

Merz also noted that Germany would increase its support for Ukraine next year to a total of €11.5 billion.

Read more: Von der Leyen named EU’s five priorities for peace agreement. LIST

What preceded this?

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