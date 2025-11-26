Russia and US did not discuss "peace plan" in UAE, – Putin’s aide Ushakov

Russian and US delegations did not discuss the US "peace plan" during their meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said this, reports Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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He also added that representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian intelligence services periodically discuss sensitive issues in the UAE, including prisoner exchanges.

Read more: Budrys on US "peace plan": "There is no need to pressure Ukraine. Russia is one that must be pressured"

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Driscoll arrived in the UAE for a meeting with Russian representatives.

According to Axios, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (HUR), also came to the talks.

Read more: US used Russian document for its "peace plan" for Ukraine, - Reuters

US peace plan

Read more: Putin must realize that he has no chance of winning war against Ukraine, - Merz