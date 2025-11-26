Russia and US did not discuss "peace plan" in UAE, – Putin’s aide Ushakov
Russian and US delegations did not discuss the US "peace plan" during their meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said this, reports Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
He also added that representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian intelligence services periodically discuss sensitive issues in the UAE, including prisoner exchanges.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Driscoll arrived in the UAE for a meeting with Russian representatives.
- According to Axios, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (HUR), also came to the talks.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war has been shortened from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin. He instructed another of his envoys, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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