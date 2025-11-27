Latvia to allocate €15 million to Ukraine under Drone Coalition next year

Drone Industry

In 2026, Latvia will allocate €15 million to provide Ukraine with drones and to support innovative research on the development of unmanned systems.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže announced this at a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

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"You mentioned the Drone Coalition. Next year, we will provide €15 million to ensure sufficient capacity and to support cutting-edge scientific and innovative research that is being carried out, so that it can be implemented on the battlefield and enable Ukraine to defend itself," Braže stressed.

Additional support: rehabilitation and training for Ukrainian troops

The minister also said that Latvia would allocate an additional €5 million to provide the necessary resources, including rehabilitation for Ukrainian service members in Latvia.

According to her, the country will continue training Ukrainian military personnel. "Four thousand per year – that is how many soldiers Latvia can train or provide with rehabilitation. If necessary, we can increase this number," the minister noted.

Read more: Ukraine and United Kingdom have signed licence agreement for production of Octopus interceptor drone, - Shmyhal

Ukraine has already received 12,000 Latvian-made drones

For his part, Andrii Sybiha said that Latvia had supplied Ukraine with 12,000 drones this year. The parties also discussed the possibility of increasing the pace of their production and deliveries in 2026.

See more: Latvia has transferred another batch of Patria armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. PHOTOS