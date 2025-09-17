Latvia has transferred another batch of Patria armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. PHOTOS

Latvia has handed over another batch of Latvian-made 6x6 Patria armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Minister Andris Spruds stressed that Latvia continues and will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

"I am confident that our Patria armoured vehicles will help the Ukrainian armed forces in the fight against the aggressor. In addition, this is an opportunity to develop the Latvian defence industry by testing the durability and combat capability of armoured personnel carriers produced in Latvia on a real battlefield," he explained.

In total, Latvia will supply Ukraine with 42 Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment.

The Ministry of Defence emphasises that the supply of these armoured vehicles to Ukraine will not affect the needs and operational capabilities of the National Armed Forces.

