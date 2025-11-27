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Ukraine and United Kingdom have signed licence agreement for production of Octopus interceptor drone, - Shmyhal

Drone Industry

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The Ukrainian and UK defence ministries have signed a licence agreement for the production of Ukrainian interceptor drone.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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He called the agreement a "historic precedent" and stressed that production in the UK would allow for an increase in the pace of manufacturing interceptors, which have already proven effective in combating "shaheds".

According to the minister, mass production is planned, with up to several thousand interceptors per month. All manufactured drones will be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen its air defence.

Watch more: Russians’ BM-21 "Grad" was blown to smithereens after "Madyar’ Birds" brigade dropped explosives on it with drone.. VIDEO

Earlier, Shmyhal reported that the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone had already been put into serial production. It is capable of operating at night, under active electronic warfare jamming and at low altitudes.

Background

  • As a reminder, on 24 October in London, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and demonstrated the Ukrainian OCTOPUS drone interceptor to him.
  • Ukraine has launched serial production of a domestic drone interceptor of Russian "shaheds" called OCTOPUS.

Read more: Interceptor drones added to DOT-Chain Defence marketplace – Shmyhal

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UK (1386) drones (4739) Denys Shmyhal (877)
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