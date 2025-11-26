Interceptor drones added to DOT-Chain Defence marketplace – Shmyhal

Drone Industry

Ukraine continues to simplify and speed up the process of supplying its Defence Forces with cutting-edge capabilities.

Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said this, reports Censor.NET.

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It is noted that the Defence Ministry’s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) has added a critically important capability to the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace – interceptor drones.



These are special-purpose UAVs designed to effectively counter enemy reconnaissance and attack UAVs. They will strengthen Ukraine’s air defence at the tactical level.

Read more: Azov and Khartiia to order strike systems through DOT-Chain Defence marketplace

What does this change?

From now on, units can use state funds to independently choose and order the capabilities they need directly through the IT system, without unnecessary approvals. This is the principle of autonomy and trust.

The marketplace already features drones from three Ukrainian manufacturers, with another three to be contracted in the near future.

Read more: Ukrainian Armor successfully tests Protector UGV

"We are investing in Ukraine’s defence industry. Technology is working for the front. Every unit must be able to respond quickly to challenges and receive the best equipment," Shmyhal stressed.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine had launched serial production of a domestically produced interceptor drone designed to take down Russian Shahed drones, called OCTOPUS.