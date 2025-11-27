231 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., a total of 231 combat engagements have taken place along the front.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report.

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Enemy attacks

The occupiers carried out 25 airstrikes, dropping 78 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,727 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,535 attacks on the positions of our troops and on populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight enemy assaults since the beginning of the day. The enemy also carried out two airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and conducted 121 attacks.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defensive positions six times and was repelled near Vovchansk, Ambarne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units launched six assaults, trying to break through to our defensive positions towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Mala Shapkivka, Pishchane and Novoplatonivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

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Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day Russian forces have carried out 29 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novoiehorivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Torske and towards Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Druzhliubivka, Olhivka, Stavky, Drobysheve and Oleksandrivka. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling enemy assaults in nine locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy has attempted to break through 13 times in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Vyiimka, Fedorivka and towards Zakytne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have taken place in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne, one of which is still underway.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian troops have launched 27 attacks on Defence Forces positions. The occupiers have focused their offensive efforts towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia and Stepanivka, as well as in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have tried 58 times to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne and towards Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. In this direction today, 150 occupiers have been neutralised, including 108 irrecoverable losses. Our defenders destroyed one infantry fighting vehicle, nine vehicles, six unmanned aerial vehicles, one piece of special equipment and two enemy shelters, and also damaged two more vehicles, two units of special equipment and 12 dugouts and shelters used by enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units have repelled 19 enemy attacks on our positions near the settlements of Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Stepove, Krasnohirske and towards Oleksiivka.

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Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have held back 16 enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke and Chervone, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka and Huliaipole. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing. The settlements of Ternuvate and Huliaipole have come under airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units have repelled seven enemy attacks on our positions towards Novoandriivka, Stepnohirske and Prymorske, and in the area of Kamianske and Stepove. One more engagement is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations but carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Prydniprovske.